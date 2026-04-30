Lukas Van Ness News: Fifth-year option picked up
Van Ness had his fifth-year option exercised by the Packers on Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The move keeps the 24-year-old under contract until 2027 and guarantees him a salary near $13.8 million. The third-year pro missed half of last season with an ankle injury, which caused him to finish with a disappointing 1.5 sacks and 19 tackles (12 solo). The 2024 season wasn't much better as he recorded 33 tackles (22 solo) and six tackles for loss in 17 games, but he at least has combined for 7.0 sacks in his two first seasons. Green Bay's switch to a 3-4 defensive scheme could impact Van Ness' playing time, but with Micah Parsons still rehabbing back from a late December torn ACL and pass-rush depth lost this season in the form of Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, the new scheme won't be a reason the 2023 first-round pick would be kept off the field.
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