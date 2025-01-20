Lukas Van Ness News: Just 3.0 sacks in his second season

Van Ness finished the 2024 season with 33 tackles (22 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season contests.

The 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Van Ness' second pro season virtually mirrored his first. He appeared in all 17 games (zero starts) and upped his tackles number by a mere one, while his sack total dipped from 4.0 as a rookie to 3.0 in his second season. After playing 33 percent of the defensive snaps in 2023, Van Ness was up to 39 percent this past season. The Packers are likely hoping for a third-year leap from Van Ness in 2025. Green Bay could use a more productive edge rusher opposite Rashan Gary.