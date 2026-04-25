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Luke Altmyer News: Headed to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 7:16pm

Altmyer is slated to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Altmyer's best football trait is his brain. The fifth-year senior out of Illinois is a clutch passer, leading seven game-winning drives in the final minute or overtime in his career. The quarterback consistently finds clear sight lines and can deliver accurate balls with nice touch and rhythm. Despite not being wildly athletic, he is adept at finding an escape route when the pocket collapses. The root of all Altmyer's weaknesses is his lack of transcendent athleticism. He doesn't throw with power, is undersized, doesn't have exceptional ball security and has a lack of poise in the pocket. The good news about a potential signing with the Lions is that Jared Goff isn't an exceptional athlete either by NFL standards, and the ability to learn from the pocket passer in an effort to fix some of these weaknesses could lead to future opportunities in the NFL for the 23-year-old.

Luke Altmyer
 Free Agent
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