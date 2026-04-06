Luke Elzinga headshot

Luke Elzinga News: Gets chance in Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Ravens signed Elzinga to a contract Monday.

Elzinga will get a chance to compete for Baltimore's starting punter job following the departure of Jordan Stout, who signed with the Giants in free agency. A left-footed punter, Elzinga went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2025 and is still looking for a chance to make his NFL debut, though he attended rookie minicamp with the Titans last year.

Luke Elzinga
Baltimore Ravens
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