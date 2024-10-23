Luke Farrell News: No targets in Week 8

Farrell played 31 of the Jaguars' 61 snaps on offense and didn't draw a target in Sunday's 32-16 win over the Patriots.

After drawing either one or two targets from Weeks 2 through 5, Farrell has seen his already minimal role in the passing game disappear since top tight end Evan Engram returned from a hamstring injury Week 6. Farrell wasn't targeted in either of the past two contests, though he played double-digit snaps on both occasions thanks to his blocking skills.