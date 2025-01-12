Luke Farrell News: One catch Week 18

Farrell caught his lone target for four yards Week 18 against the Colts and finished the season with 12 receptions for 67 yards in 17 games.

Farrell once again was minimally involved in the passing game while playing 31 offensive snaps in the season finale. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the offseason, with his four-year run in Jacksonville likely to conclude with him totaling 36 catches for 316 yards and no touchdowns in 66 games.