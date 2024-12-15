Luke Gifford Injury: Being evaluated for concussion
Gifford is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The linebacker led the Titans with eight tackles (five solo) before exiting, and he also picked off a pass. Gifford started for the second game in a row Sunday in place of Jerome Baker (neck). James Williams or Cedric Gray might be the next man up at inside linebacker.
