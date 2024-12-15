Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Gifford headshot

Luke Gifford Injury: Being evaluated for concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Gifford is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The linebacker led the Titans with eight tackles (five solo) before exiting, and he also picked off a pass. Gifford started for the second game in a row Sunday in place of Jerome Baker (neck). James Williams or Cedric Gray might be the next man up at inside linebacker.

Luke Gifford
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now