Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Gifford headshot

Luke Gifford Injury: Estimated as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Gifford (concussion) was listed as a full participant in Tennessee's practice estimate Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gifford is getting closer to making his return to the field after sitting out the team's Week 16 loss versus Indianapolis due to a concussion. However, he will still have to officially clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars.

Luke Gifford
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now