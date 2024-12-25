Luke Gifford Injury: Estimated as full participant

Gifford (concussion) was listed as a full participant in Tennessee's practice estimate Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gifford is getting closer to making his return to the field after sitting out the team's Week 16 loss versus Indianapolis due to a concussion. However, he will still have to officially clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars.