Luke Gifford Injury: Out vs. Colts
Gifford (concussion) will miss Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Gifford will miss his first full game of the season after leaving this past weekend's loss to the Bengals with a concussion. The veteran linebacker will now have to navigate though the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he can be cleared to return for Week 17 against the Jaguars.
