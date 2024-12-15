Fantasy Football
Luke Gifford Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Gifford (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus the Titans, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Gifford won't return Sunday after suffering a concussion during the first half of the game. He had recorded an interception and racked up eight tackles (five solo) prior to exiting the game and in his absence, James Williams and Cedric Gray should be in line for increased playing time.

