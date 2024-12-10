Luke Gifford News: Leading tackler in loss

Gifford totaled 11 tackles (eight solo) during Tennessee's loss versus Jacksonville on Sunday.

Gifford got the start at linebacker Sunday as Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Jerome Baker (neck) were both out and managed to record a season-high 11 tackles, which were also the most on the team. He could get the chance to start again during the Titans' Week 15 matchup versus the Bengals if both Jerome and Baker are out again.