Luke Gifford News: Starts four games due to injuries

Gifford logged 49 tackles (31 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Gifford was primarily used on special teams over the Titans' first 12 games of the regular season. He started at inside linebacker over his final four outings due to injuries to Jerome Baker (neck) and Kenneth Murray (hamstring), and Gifford recorded at least eight combined tackles in each of those outings. Gifford enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will look to sign with a team who can offer him a consistent role on defense.