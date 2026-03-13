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Luke Gifford News: Staying in San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:16am

The 49ers and Gifford agreed to terms on a two-year, $5.3 million extension Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Nebraska product is now set to remain in San Francisco after spending his 2025 campaign with the 49ers. Across 17 regular-season games last year, Gifford tallied 35 total tackles and one pass defensed, logging 523 total snaps (353 on special teams, 170 on defense). He's expected to play a key role on San Francisco's special-teams unit during the 2026 season.

Luke Gifford
San Francisco 49ers
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