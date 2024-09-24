Luke Goedeke Injury: Making progress

Goedeke (concussion) is making progress through the league's protocols and there is hope he can play Sunday against the Eagles, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Goedeke has missed the Buccaneers' last two games but has shown enough progress in his recovery to be optimistic about a Week 4 return. However, with steps in the NFL's concussion protocols left to be completed, he'll remain questionable for the matchup with Philadelphia for now.