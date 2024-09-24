Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now

Luke Goedeke Injury: Making progress

Goedeke (concussion) is making progress through the league's protocols and there is hope he can play Sunday against the Eagles, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Goedeke has missed the Buccaneers' last two games but has shown enough progress in his recovery to be optimistic about a Week 4 return. However, with steps in the NFL's concussion protocols left to be completed, he'll remain questionable for the matchup with Philadelphia for now.

Luke Goedeke headshot
Luke Goedeke
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News

Written By RotoWire Staff