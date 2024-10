Goedeke (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Goedeke hasn't played since suffering concussion-like symptoms ahead of the team's Week 2 win over the Lions. It's unclear how close he may be to finishing his way through the league's five-step protocols, but his next chance to play will be in Week 6 against the Saints.