Luke Grimm Injury: Gets cut with injury
The Chargers waived Grimm (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday.
It's not exactly clear what happened to Grimm, but unless he's picked up by another club off of waivers, he'll be in line to spend the entire 2026 season on the Chargers' injured reserve list. In a corresponding transaction, the Chargers signed wide receiver Liam Clifford.
Luke Grimm
Free Agent
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