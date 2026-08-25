Luke Grimm Injury: Gets waived from IR

The Chargers waived Grimm (undisclosed) from their injured reserve list with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Grimm was going to have to spend the entire 2026 season on IR, but now he's on track to become a free agent instead. He spent the majority of the 2025 campaign on the Chargers' practice squad as a rookie undrafted free agent, but he is still waiting to make his regular-season debut.