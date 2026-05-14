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Luke Lachey Injury: Waived after failed physical

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Packers waived Lachey (undisclosed) after a failed physical Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lachey spent the 2025 season on the Texans' practice squad. The Texans waived him Monday, and after the Packers claimed him off waivers, he'll go back to the waiver wire due to a failed physical. Lachey (6-foot-6, 247 pounds) never surpassed 28 receptions or 400 receiving yards through his four years at college.

Luke Lachey
 Free Agent
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