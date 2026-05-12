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Luke Lachey News: Claimed by Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Packers claimed Lachey off waivers Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lachey is headed to Green Bay after having been waived by the Texans on Monday. The 24-year-old will look to earn a spot on the Packers' final roster and make his regular-season debut during the upcoming campaign.

Luke Lachey
Green Bay Packers
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