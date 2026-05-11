Luke Lachey News: Let go by Houston

The Texans waived Lachey on Monday, Aaron Wilson of click2houston.com reports.

Lachey was waived by the Texans last August before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in late January. The tight end will once again be culled to preserve roster spots, as the Texans signed running back Evan Hull in a corresponding move. Lachey will likely land on the Texans' practice squad once again if he clears waivers.