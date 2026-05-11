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Luke Lachey News: Let go by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Texans waived Lachey on Monday, Aaron Wilson of click2houston.com reports.

Lachey was waived by the Texans last August before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in late January. The tight end will once again be culled to preserve roster spots, as the Texans signed running back Evan Hull in a corresponding move. Lachey will likely land on the Texans' practice squad once again if he clears waivers.

Luke Lachey
 Free Agent
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