Luke Lachey News: Let go by Houston
The Texans waived Lachey on Monday, Aaron Wilson of click2houston.com reports.
Lachey was waived by the Texans last August before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in late January. The tight end will once again be culled to preserve roster spots, as the Texans signed running back Evan Hull in a corresponding move. Lachey will likely land on the Texans' practice squad once again if he clears waivers.
Luke Lachey
Free Agent
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