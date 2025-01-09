Luke Masterson Injury: Limited to four games in 2024

Masterson (knee) compiled 17 tackles (10 solo) across four regular-season games with the Raiders in 2024. He spent the team's final 13 contests on IR.

Masterson is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, making it likely that he'll get a chance to stick with Las Vegas as he progresses in his recovery from a knee injury sustained Week 4. If indeed kept in house by the Raiders, Masterson will get a chance to compete for a depth role at linebacker for the 2025 campaign.