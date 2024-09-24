Luke McCaffrey: Catches three passes for 44 yards

McCaffrey caught each of his three targets for 44 yards in Monday's 38-33 win over the Bengals.

McCaffrey played only 34 percent of the offensive snaps on a night when the Commanders mostly led and didn't use a lot of three-wide formations. The rookie has generally looked good and had a 30-yard gain on a catch-and-run Sunday night, but his workload still isn't anywhere close to fantasy starter territory, given his limited role in an offense that's attempted fewer than 30 passes in each game so far. He'll take aim at the Cardinals in Week 4, playing on the road in a game with the largest over/under (50.5) on the slate.