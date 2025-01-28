Fantasy Football
Luke McCaffrey

Luke McCaffrey News: Barely contributes as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

McCaffrey finished the 2024 regular season with 18 catches for 168 yards on 24 targets, then was held without a catch on one target in three playoff appearances.

The 2024 third-round pick started his career playing around half of Washington's snaps on offense, but he struggled to draw targets or make big plays and was getting less than one-fourth of the snaps by December/January. While his failure to emerge as a regular starter isn't a good sign for future productivity, McCaffrey may get another shot at the No. 3 receiver role in 2025, as he and Terry McLaurin are the only Washington wide receivers under contract.

Luke McCaffrey
Washington Commanders

