Luke McCaffrey News: Barely contributes as rookie

McCaffrey finished the 2024 regular season with 18 catches for 168 yards on 24 targets, then was held without a catch on one target in three playoff appearances.

The 2024 third-round pick started his career playing around half of Washington's snaps on offense, but he struggled to draw targets or make big plays and was getting less than one-fourth of the snaps by December/January. While his failure to emerge as a regular starter isn't a good sign for future productivity, McCaffrey may get another shot at the No. 3 receiver role in 2025, as he and Terry McLaurin are the only Washington wide receivers under contract.