Luke McCaffrey News: Blanked in preseason opener

McCaffrey failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

McCaffrey played most of the first half but couldn't corral either of the two passes Sam Hartman directed his way. The 2024 third-round pick, who saw his 2025 campaign cut short by a broken collarbone, is in the midst of a pivotal training camp for his future with the franchise, as there are experienced options beneath him such as Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson.