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Luke McCaffrey News: Blanked in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 9:36pm

McCaffrey failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

McCaffrey played most of the first half but couldn't corral either of the two passes Sam Hartman directed his way. The 2024 third-round pick, who saw his 2025 campaign cut short by a broken collarbone, is in the midst of a pivotal training camp for his future with the franchise, as there are experienced options beneath him such as Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson.

Luke McCaffrey
Washington Commanders
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