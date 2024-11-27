Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke McCaffrey headshot

Luke McCaffrey News: Catches one pass against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

McCaffrey caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.

McCaffrey's minimal production continues to be a result of his limited usage within Washington's offense. The rookie wideout's 26 percent offensive snap share in the contest was his lowest of the season, and the 23-year-old has recorded just 14 catches for 142 scoreless yards through 12 games. McCaffrey should remain off the fantasy radar when the Commanders host the Titans in Week 13.

Luke McCaffrey
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now