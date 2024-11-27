Luke McCaffrey News: Catches one pass against Dallas
McCaffrey caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.
McCaffrey's minimal production continues to be a result of his limited usage within Washington's offense. The rookie wideout's 26 percent offensive snap share in the contest was his lowest of the season, and the 23-year-old has recorded just 14 catches for 142 scoreless yards through 12 games. McCaffrey should remain off the fantasy radar when the Commanders host the Titans in Week 13.
