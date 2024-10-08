Luke McCaffrey News: Catches three passes

McCaffrey caught each of his three targets for 19 yards in a 34-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The rookie played a season-high 66 percent of snaps on offense, taking on a bit of extra playing time with Noah Brown inactive due to a groin injury. It was only a minor change, however, as Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus took most of the snaps that normally would go to Brown. It'll still be hard to trust any Washington wideout for more than two or three targets when the Commanders head to Baltimore in Week 6.