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Luke McCaffrey News: Past collarbone injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

McCaffrey (collarbone) is participating in OTAs this week, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

McCaffrey's second NFL season was cut short in Week 9 of last year when he suffered a broken collarbone. After the Commanders let Deebo Samuel walk in free agency and selected Antonio Williams in the third round of the 2026 Draft, McCaffrey will be jockeying for positioning in Washington's wideout room behind clear WR1 Terry McLaurin. Along with McCaffrey and Williams, the Commanders also have Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson as candidates for playing time.

Luke McCaffrey
Washington Commanders
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