Luke McCaffrey News: Quiet in win over Chicago

McCaffrey secured one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

McCaffrey improved on his Week 7 performance, in which he failed to draw a single target in a blowout win over Carolina, but his production versus Chicago remains lackluster. His share of offensive snaps (36 percent) has been more similar to the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus (35 percent) and Dyami Brown (32 percent) than starters Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. Heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Giants, the rookie third-round pick will remain off the fantasy radar until he's able to showcase more consistency and/or upside.