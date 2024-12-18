Luke McCaffrey News: Snap count drops in Week 15

McCaffrey reeled in his lone target for no gain and played 12 of the Commanders' 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Coming out of a Week 14 bye, the Commanders placed No. 2 wideout Noah Brown (kidney) on injured reserve, but his absence didn't open up any more opportunities for McCaffrey. In fact, McCaffrey saw his snap count on offense get cut in half from the Commanders' previous game, when he logged 22 snaps in a Week 13 win over the Titans. Though the Commanders lost Brown to IR, Jamison Crowder (calf) was activated prior to Sunday's game and ended up leapfrogging McCaffrey in the pecking order at receiver, finishing fourth in snaps behind fellow wideouts Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus. The 2024 third-round pick out of Rice has struggled to find his footing during his rookie season, recording just 17 receptions for 155 yards on 21 targets through 14 games.