Luke McCaffrey News: Targeted once in loss

McCaffrey caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

McCaffrey continues to get most of the slot snaps for Washington but has been targeted on just 11 percent of his routes this season, whereas fellow Washington wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus have all been targeted on at least one-fourth of their routes. McCaffrey may see more passes as his rookie season progresses, but he can't be counted on for much Week 7 at Carolina