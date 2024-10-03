Luke Musgrave Injury: Idle for another practice

Musgrave (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Musgrave has now missed two straight practices with the ankle issue, so he'll likely need to take the field in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Rams. If Musgrave can't go this weekend, top tight end Tucker Kraft would likely take on an even greater share of the snaps, while Ben Sims would slide up a spot on the depth chart.