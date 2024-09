Luke Musgrave Injury: Limited by quad issue

Musgrave practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.

The same can be said for the Packers' No. 1 TE Tucker Kraft, who is dealing with a shoulder issue for a second week in a row. Musgrave has increased his snap share each week this season, topping out at 56 percent this past Sunday at Tennessee, but his overall receiving line (2-9-0 on four targets) has left a lot to be desired.