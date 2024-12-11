Luke Musgrave Injury: Limited in return to practice

Musgrave (ankle) officially was limited in practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With his return to on-field work, Musgrave's 21-day window in which to be evaluated and potentially activated from injured reserve has opened up. It's unclear if he has any chance to suit up Sunday at Seattle, but the Packers could make a ruling on his upcoming availability Friday (via their final Week 15 injury report) or Saturday (by activating him from IR). If he's cleared to play this weekend, Musgrave still would be the second option, at best, behind top TE Tucker Kraft.