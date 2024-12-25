Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Musgrave headshot

Luke Musgrave Injury: Limited listing to begin week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Musgrave (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Both Musgrave and Tucker Kraft (hip) have LP next to their names on the Packers' first Week 17 injury report, but at least Musgrave's health concern is an existing one, while Kraft's is new. In his first game action since Week 4 on Monday against the Saints, Musgrave was targeted once among his eight offensive snaps.

Luke Musgrave
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now