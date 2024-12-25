Luke Musgrave Injury: Limited listing to begin week

Musgrave (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Both Musgrave and Tucker Kraft (hip) have LP next to their names on the Packers' first Week 17 injury report, but at least Musgrave's health concern is an existing one, while Kraft's is new. In his first game action since Week 4 on Monday against the Saints, Musgrave was targeted once among his eight offensive snaps.