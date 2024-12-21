Luke Musgrave Injury: Questionable, still on IR

Musgrave (ankle), who remains on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

For a second week in a row, Musgrave operated with a cap on his practice reps, but this time around he actually has a chance to play for the first time since Week 4. He'll need to be activated by 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday to get back on the active roster, and the Packers then will be required to post a list of inactives about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, which he'll need to avoid to be available again to Green Bay's offense.