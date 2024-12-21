Fantasy Football
Luke Musgrave

Luke Musgrave Injury: Questionable, still on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Musgrave (ankle), who remains on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

For a second week in a row, Musgrave operated with a cap on his practice reps, but this time around he actually has a chance to play for the first time since Week 4. He'll need to be activated by 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday to get back on the active roster, and the Packers then will be required to post a list of inactives about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, which he'll need to avoid to be available again to Green Bay's offense.

Luke Musgrave
Green Bay Packers
