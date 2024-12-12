Fantasy Football
Luke Musgrave Injury: Remains limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Musgrave (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers designated Musgrave for return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he's followed up the transaction with a pair of capped sessions to begin Week 15 prep. He's seeking his first game action since Week 4 as he closes in on completion of his recovery from ankle surgery that was performed in early October. Whenever Musgrave is back in action, he'll slot in behind Green Bay's top TE Tucker Kraft.

