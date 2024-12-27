Fantasy Football
Luke Musgrave News: Clear for Sunday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Musgrave (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

In the wake of logging eight offensive snaps Monday versus the Saints in his first game action since Week 4, Musgrave was listed as limited on all three Week 17 practice reports due to his prior ankle issue. With his status clarified ahead of Sunday's contest, he's a candidate to ramp up his workload a bit behind No. 1 TE Tucker Kraft (hip), who also doesn't carry a designation into the weekend. Musgrave will be vying for reserve reps with John FitzPatrick and Ben Sims.

Luke Musgrave
Green Bay Packers
