Luke Musgrave News: Officially comes off IR

The Packers activated Musgrave (ankle) off injured reserve Monday.

Musgrave had been on IR since Oct. 11 due to an ankle injury. He was designated to return Dec. 11 but didn't play last Sunday against Seattle. However, Musgrave logged a trio of limited practices this week and now appears set to return to action Monday. Tucker Kraft will likely continue working at Green Bay's top tight end, though once Musgrave has ramped up enough, he could eat into Kraft's opportunities.