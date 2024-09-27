Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Musgrave headshot

Luke Musgrave News: Ready for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Musgrave (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

Both of the Packers' top two tight ends tended to injuries this week, but Tucker Kraft was able to get back to full participation Thursday, while Musgrave did the same Friday. Considering both are clear for Week 4 action, Musgrave will continue to work behind Kraft, which so far has equated to snap shares in the range of 25-56 percent and a cumulative 2-9-0 line on four targets.

Luke Musgrave
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News