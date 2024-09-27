Luke Musgrave News: Ready for Week 4

Musgrave (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

Both of the Packers' top two tight ends tended to injuries this week, but Tucker Kraft was able to get back to full participation Thursday, while Musgrave did the same Friday. Considering both are clear for Week 4 action, Musgrave will continue to work behind Kraft, which so far has equated to snap shares in the range of 25-56 percent and a cumulative 2-9-0 line on four targets.