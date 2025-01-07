Luke Musgrave News: Snap count increases

Musgrave was targeted once and caught one pass for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Musgrave made only a minor mark in the box score, but he did get 16 snaps after playing 12 the week before and eight in his Week 16 return from an extended absence. Musgrave remains the second option at his position behind Tucker Kraft, but he could be more involved in the postseason with Green Bay needing to account for the loss of wideout Christian Watson (knee).