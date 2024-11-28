Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Schoonmaker headshot

Luke Schoonmaker News: Held to 33 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Schoonmaker recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Thursday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

Schoonmaker looked to be in for a massive game in the absence of Jake Ferguson (concussion), as he caught all five of his passes within Dallas' first two offensive possessions. However, the Cowboys were able to play from ahead for most of the contest, limiting the passing volume of Cooper Rush. Ferguson has 11 days to progress through concussion protocol, but Schoonmaker has the chance to remain a decent streaming option heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.

Luke Schoonmaker
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now