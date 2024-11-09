Luke Wattenberg Injury: Activated from injured reserve
Denver activated Wattenberg (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Wattenberg was placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after suffering a knee injury in Week 6 against the Chargers. He has spent the four-game minimum on IR, and he could suit up Sunday against the Chiefs after logging consecutive full practices to end the week.
