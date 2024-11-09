Fantasy Football
Luke Wattenberg headshot

Luke Wattenberg Injury: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Denver activated Wattenberg (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Wattenberg was placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after suffering a knee injury in Week 6 against the Chargers. He has spent the four-game minimum on IR, and he could suit up Sunday against the Chiefs after logging consecutive full practices to end the week.

Luke Wattenberg
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
