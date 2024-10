Wattenberg (ankle) was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Wattenberg has dealt with an ankle injury since the middle of training camp, and the nagging issue will now sideline him for at least Denver's next four games. He worked as the team's primary center through the first five games, and Alex Forsyth is now the best bet to take over Watteberg's vacated role.