Luke Wattenberg Injury: Practice window opens
Wattenberg (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The third-year offensive lineman from Washington has dealt with this ankle injury since the middle of training camp, but Wednesday's designation to return suggests he could nearing a full recovery. Wattenberg now has 21 days to be activated to the Broncos' active roster before reverting to IR.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now