Luke Wattenberg headshot

Luke Wattenberg Injury: Practice window opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Wattenberg (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The third-year offensive lineman from Washington has dealt with this ankle injury since the middle of training camp, but Wednesday's designation to return suggests he could nearing a full recovery. Wattenberg now has 21 days to be activated to the Broncos' active roster before reverting to IR.

Luke Wattenberg
Denver Broncos
