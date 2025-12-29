Burden was injured on the final play of Sunday's loss and had to be carted off the field following the conclusion of the contest, in which he broke out with a career-high 138 receiving yards and one TD while securing eight of nine targets. The rookie second-round pick will undergo further testing Monday, but it's encouraging to see that he's believed to have avoided a severe injury. Chicago has already clinched the NFC North, but it remains to be seen whether Burden will be a candidate to retake the field in time for the team's regular-season finale at home against the Lions in Week 18.