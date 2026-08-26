Luther Burden Injury: Back at practice Wednesday
Burden (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, but he was contained to individual drills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Since exiting practice Aug. 8 due to a groin injury, Burden was given a prognosis of roughly one month, meaning preseason action was off the table. However, his ability to mix back into some drills Wednesday generally is a positive sign in his recovery. The Bears open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Carolina, a contest for which Burden will continue to ramp up for.
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