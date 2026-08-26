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Luther Burden Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Burden (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, but he was contained to individual drills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Since exiting practice Aug. 8 due to a groin injury, Burden was given a prognosis of roughly one month, meaning preseason action was off the table. However, his ability to mix back into some drills Wednesday generally is a positive sign in his recovery. The Bears open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Carolina, a contest for which Burden will continue to ramp up for.

Luther Burden
Chicago Bears
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