Luther Burden News: Draws praise from head coach
Speaking with the media Thursday, coach Ben Johnson said he's "buying Burden stock right now" after a strong start to the Bears' offseason program, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
"Yesterday, he had numerous explosive plays," Johnson continued. "I'm really happy with him." Burden has had one of the biggest hype trains of the offseason after Chicago traded DJ Moore to the Bills back in March. As a rookie last season, Burden averaged 2.69 yards per route run, the highest mark for a first-year player since 2016, and only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted better yards-per-route numbers in 2025. With Moore out of the picture, Burden is expected to play in all two-wide sets alongside Rome Odunze this season. In one of the league's more explosive offenses, Burden's arrow is pointing upward in a big way.
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-1714 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania21 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Luther Burden, Sell TreVeyon Henderson57 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?62 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Identifying The Best Stacks By ADP64 days ago