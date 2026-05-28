Luther Burden News: Draws praise from head coach

Speaking with the media Thursday, coach Ben Johnson said he's "buying Burden stock right now" after a strong start to the Bears' offseason program, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

"Yesterday, he had numerous explosive plays," Johnson continued. "I'm really happy with him." Burden has had one of the biggest hype trains of the offseason after Chicago traded DJ Moore to the Bills back in March. As a rookie last season, Burden averaged 2.69 yards per route run, the highest mark for a first-year player since 2016, and only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted better yards-per-route numbers in 2025. With Moore out of the picture, Burden is expected to play in all two-wide sets alongside Rome Odunze this season. In one of the league's more explosive offenses, Burden's arrow is pointing upward in a big way.