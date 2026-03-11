Luther Burden News: Primed for key role

Burden has less competition for playing time and targets after the Bears traded DJ Moore to Buffalo, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burden would've been a popular 2026 breakout candidate even if the Bears had kept Moore, who was targeted on just 16.0 percent of his routes last season. Burden had a team-high 26.1 percent target rate while ranking fourth among all qualified pass catchers with 2.83 yards per route, but with a mere 41 percent route share across 15 regular-season games. His playing time and production improved as the season progressed, with Burden catching at least three passes in each of his final 10 appearances (including two playoff games). With Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus (Falcons) no longer playing for Chicago, the passing attack figures to flow through Burden, WR Rome Odunze and TE Colston Loveland.