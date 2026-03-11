Luther Burden headshot

Luther Burden News: Primed for key role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 9:41am

Burden has less competition for playing time and targets after the Bears traded DJ Moore to Buffalo, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burden would've been a popular 2026 breakout candidate even if the Bears had kept Moore, who was targeted on just 16.0 percent of his routes last season. Burden had a team-high 26.1 percent target rate while ranking fourth among all qualified pass catchers with 2.83 yards per route, but with a mere 41 percent route share across 15 regular-season games. His playing time and production improved as the season progressed, with Burden catching at least three passes in each of his final 10 appearances (including two playoff games). With Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus (Falcons) no longer playing for Chicago, the passing attack figures to flow through Burden, WR Rome Odunze and TE Colston Loveland.

Luther Burden
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luther Burden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luther Burden See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
23 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
27 days ago