Maason Smith headshot

Maason Smith Injury: Not playing Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Smith (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's battle against the Lions.

Smith will be inactive for his fourth straight contest due to an ankle injury. He's been able to log a trio of limited practice sessions each of the past three weeks, but Jacksonville continues to hold him out. The Jaguars are on bye next week, so Smith will have extra time to recover ahead of the team's Week 13 tilt against the Texans.

Maason Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars
