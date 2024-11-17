Maason Smith Injury: Not playing Week 11
Smith (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's battle against the Lions.
Smith will be inactive for his fourth straight contest due to an ankle injury. He's been able to log a trio of limited practice sessions each of the past three weeks, but Jacksonville continues to hold him out. The Jaguars are on bye next week, so Smith will have extra time to recover ahead of the team's Week 13 tilt against the Texans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now