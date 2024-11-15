Maason Smith Injury: Questionable for Week 11
Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Smith has been sidelined for Jacksonville's last three games due to an ankle injury, but he has a chance to return Sunday after logging limited practice sessions all week. The rookie second-round pick has logged five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, through five regular-season games.
